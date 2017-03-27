Posted: Mar 27, 2017 10:04 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2017 10:25 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning heard a presentation from PSO's Michael Gordon concerning a peek performance summer energy efficiency program. With the summer months approaching, county officials are trying to find a way to save those electric bills on county facilities. Gordon told the commissioners that enrolling the program wouldn't cost the county any money.



The commissioners were very interested in the program. In other action, the commissioners approved a resolution to create an E-9-1-1 account. Last week, county officials were told that money was coming into the county to start up the program. The resolution would allow to create an account to be used directly towards E-9-1-1.