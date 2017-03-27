Posted: Mar 27, 2017 10:58 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2017 10:58 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning to approve several contracts throughout the county.



The commissioners approved a contract for inmate phone services, a three-year lease document for Washington County computers, and a renewal contract for detention transportation of juvenile affairs.



The commissioners then opened Bid 16-12 for seven concrete blocks at 10 o'clock, which they awarded to Scurlock Industries Inc.



All other items were approved, and all receipts were received.