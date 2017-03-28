Posted: Mar 28, 2017 7:38 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 7:43 PM

Adam Hooper

Bartlesville Public Schools District hosted the 2017 Bartlesville Teacher of the Year Celebration Tuesday evening at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Nine individuals were nominated to be the school district's teacher of the year. Chairwoman of the Teacher of the Year Selection Committee Vanessa Wallace announced the winner.



Kristin Flick teaches second grade at Wayside Elementary School and has been a teacher for 14 years. Flick was flattered about winning the high honor.



Other teaching awards were presented. The 2017 Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher is Shawn Hemminger of Central Middle School. The 2017 Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award went to Terry Reynolds from Madison Middle School.