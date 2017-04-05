Posted: Apr 05, 2017 10:46 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2017 11:49 AM

Adam Hooper

After spending about 10 minutes in executive session, the Nowata County Commissioners Wednesday morning appointed Sandy Hadley as interim Sheriff on a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Curtis Barnes voted no. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed Erich Richter to the post, but officials learned that Richter didn't live or was a register voter in Nowata County and he was removed. Hadley said she is up to the challenge.



Hadley also said that she plans to work with other law enforcement agencies within the county.



Hadley will serve as Sheriff until the next major election, which is scheduled for November of 2018. At that time, Hadley along with other qualified citizens can run for office for a two-year unexpired term by former Sheriff Rick Miller. The office will be on the ballot again in 2020 for a four-year term.