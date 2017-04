Posted: Apr 14, 2017 7:48 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2017 10:08 AM

An investigation is underway into a triple homicide that happened overnight on Thursday in Coffeyville. The Coffeyville Police Department is not commenting yet.

KGGF News has confirmed the deaths of three indiviuals through other sources.

The incident happened on the west side of Maple between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Photo Courtesy of KGGF News.