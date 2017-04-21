Posted: Apr 21, 2017 2:49 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2017 5:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in custody on several felonious charges, and one misdemeanor. Louis Neil Ruckman is charged with two counts of felonious pointing of a firearm, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and a misdemeanor of obstructing an officer.



According to an affidavit, a police officer responded to a house that was being damaged by Ruckman, an ex-boyfriend of the owner. As an officer approached the house, identifying himself, Ruckman swore at him telling him to leave. The officer asked Ruckman to come out of the house and come towards him, and again Ruckman swore at the officer and told him that he wasn't going anywhere. Ruckman then picked up a set of fire pokers that were on the porch, and lifted them above his head in a threatening manner telling the officer to move.



The officer drew his firearm, and told Ruckman to drop the pokers, which he did so after another officer arrived on the scene. The officer re-holstered his firearm, and began to place Ruckman under arrest, when Ruckman swore and drew a black pistol from his waistband. The officer re-drew his firearm, and commanded Ruckman to drop the gun. Ruckman pointed it at the other officer who just arrived on the scene, then put it down next to him. . The first officer began to command Ruckman to turn around, but he refused to comply. As the officer was reaching for Ruckman, he grabbed his gun and ran inside the house where the owner of the house was.



The officer followed Ruckman into the house continuing to tall Ruckman to drop the gun. Ruckman eventually lifted the weapon above his head and threw it into the kitchen. The officer grabbed his arm and using an arm bar technique, took him to the ground. The officer was able to place Ruckman into handcuffs, although Ruckman was struggling.



The other officer retrieved Ruckman's gun and found the weapon was loaded with one silver hollow point round in the chamber, and five full metal jacket rounds in the magazine.



Ruckman's bond is set for $250,000 with the condition that he has no contact with the owner of the house, and that all firearms are to be turned into the Washington County Sheriff's Office.