Posted: Apr 24, 2017 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2017 10:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Former Tulsa County District Attorney, Tim Harris announced his campaign for Congress. Harris is one of what will likely be a field of Republicans running for the seat the First District Congressman Jim Bridenstine will vacate in November of next year.

Harris was elected as Tulsa County's D-A and served for 16 years. Making the announcement, Harris says he intends to listen to voters and then work to make things better economically for them.



If elected, Harris has pledged to seek no more than four terms in the U. S. House. Bridenstine will fulfill his promise to limit his service to three terms in the house and will not run again.

Photo from Harris's Campaign web site, www.VoteTimHarris.com