Posted: Apr 26, 2017

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Police Department is in the process of moving out of its headquarters building on Hensley and into its new home on Johnstone. The department officially lowered the flag from where it has flown since the building was completed. The flag was then hoisted at the new police station to officially mark the move. City Councilman, Alan Gentges was on hand at the ceremony. He thanked taxpayers for passing the bond that paid for the improvements.



City Manager Ed Gordon says some of the security features of the new building are not yet ready but the move has begun. Armory and evidence storage will stay at the Hensley location under guard until everything is complete.