Posted: Apr 26, 2017 12:10 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2017 12:10 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The United States has observed Law Day on May first since the 1960s. President of the Oklahoma Bar Association, Linda Thomas of Bartlesville says law day was the idea of a Wewoka lawyer in 1961.



The bar association also will host its annual "Ask a Lawyer Day" Thursday. Thomas says the event gives you the opportunity to answers to your legal questions free of charge.



Attorneys will be prepared to answer your questions. Thomas says there are certain topics that come up year after year.



The Washington County Bar Association will take your call at 918-336-4136 from 6:30 to 8:30 Thursday night.



In addition to the local and statewide phone numbers you can also email your question to askalawyer@okbar.org. This is the 41st year the OBA members have offered free legal advice for Law Day.