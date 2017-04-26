Posted: Apr 26, 2017 3:49 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2017 3:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

During the monthly Board of Corrections meeting, Oklahoma ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh informed board members that the agency had a record number of individuals in the system.



ODOC population numbers (04/25/2017):

33,865 - Supervision (GPS monitored, community supervision, probation/parole)

26,380 - Incarcerated (Prisons and halfway houses)

1,755 - County jail backup (People who have received judgment/sentencing and awaiting transport to ODOC)



Allbaugh says that state prisons are at 109% inmate capacity.



The Crime and Justice Institute and the Pew Charitable Trusts have projected that if there is no action taken to reduce Oklahoma's prison population that ODOC will see a population increase of 25% over the next 10-years. Oklahoma will need three additional prisons to absorb those numbers at an estimated taxpayer cost of $1.2-billion in capital needs and an additional $700-million in operating costs.



Allbaugh also informed the board that there are currently 261 probation officers averaging a workload of 130 cases each. ODOC also has 1,803 correctional officers at facilities across the state. Hiring CO's has been one of Allbaugh's top priorities since heading up the agency.