Posted: Apr 28, 2017 3:13 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2017 3:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter commended the Tulsa Police Department and other state and federal law enforcement agencies after a successful operation aimed at reducing violent crime.

The four-day operation arrested multiple violent criminals, as well as seized weapons, drugs and served a multitude of warrants.

The Tulsa Police Department is a recipient of the Safe Oklahoma Grant Program, which is awarded by the Attorney General’s Office.

The program is designed to help law enforcement personnel and police departments target violent crime areas by providing finds for equipment upgrades, technology, offset the cost of overtime and other resources needed to fight violent crime.

The operation included officers and agents from the Tulsa Police Department, District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the ATF.

According to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department, agents served warrants, arrested or seized the following:

41 felony warrants served

127 misdemeanor warrants served

126 individuals were arrested on felony charges

45 individuals were arrested on misdemeanor charges

16 search warrants served

4.8 pounds of methamphetamine seized

3.92 pounds of marijuana seized

29 guns seized

92 additional arrests made