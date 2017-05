Posted: May 03, 2017 4:40 AMUpdated: May 03, 2017 6:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Some Dewey-area residents woke up in the dark this morning. Public Service Company of Oklahoma spokesman, Ed Bettinger says lightning probably hit a power substation and caused the outage affecting about 2,400 customers. Current estimates are the outage should be fixed by 9:00am Wednesday.