Posted: May 20, 2017 11:04 AMUpdated: May 20, 2017 11:04 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A woman died in a wreck on Highway 20 in Skiatook Friday evening. Police consider the accident under investigation.

Two SUVs collided head-on in front of the Osage Casino. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 26 year-old Taylor Brown driving a silver SUV was eastbound when he crossed the center line and hit a white SUV that was heading west. The OHP said the crash killed 28 year-old Tiffany Nicole Schmidt in the white SUV. Troopers said Brown was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



The OHP closed the highway in both directions while it investigated the wreck.

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NEWS ON 6