Posted: May 20, 2017 8:51 PMUpdated: May 20, 2017 8:52 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Ambler and Haskell families are the latest Bartlesville Community Foundation honorees. The foundation honored the families Saturday night at its Legacy Hall of Fame Gala at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The Amblers have a long history in the community. Both Lewis and Sharon grew up here. Lew worked for Phillips Petroleum before accepting a job as an assistant district attorney. Scott returned after graduating from Oklahoma State University. He and Martha are active in numerous organizations and both play percussion for the symphony. When he accepted the honor, Scott Ambler got a laugh from the audience when he referred to the past honorees.



Mark and Debbie Haskell met while attending college. During Mark's work career he accepted numerous moves both within the U.S. and overseas. They moved to Bartlesville in 2002. When he accepted the honor, Mark Haskell also talked about the move in a way that got a laugh from the audience.



The foundation has honored two families who have served as pillars of the Bartlesville community each year since 2008.