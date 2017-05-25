Posted: May 25, 2017 12:36 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 12:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is advising anyone who participates in outdoor activities to follow tick bite prevention precautions.



Ticks can carry many diseases which can cause illness, and even death, in both children and adults of all ages. Oklahoma continues to rank among those states with the highest rate of three types of tick-borne illness in the U.S. each year. These diseases include Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and tularemia. Oklahomans are at highest risk of tick-borne illness from May to August, when ticks are most active.



Since 2012, there have been about 2,000 cases of RMSF, ehrlichiosis, and tularemia among residents. Eleven percent of cases were hospitalized due to their illness. It is important to recognize the early symptoms and seek care, as these diseases can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated early. In the past five years, four Oklahomans, two adults and two children, died due to tick-borne diseases.



The symptoms of a tick-borne illness may include fever, chills, muscle aches, vomiting and fatigue. Other symptoms may include a skin rash or painful swelling of lymph nodes near the bite. Symptoms of illness typically occur 3-14 days following a tick bite. Most tick-borne diseases can be treated successfully with early diagnosis and appropriate antibiotics, so it is important to seek medical attention if a fever and other signs of illness are noticed within 14 days of a bite or being in an area where ticks are lurking.



The OSDH advises those who participate outdoor activities to prevent tick bites by following the tips: