Posted: May 25, 2017 12:36 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 12:36 PM
OSDH Advises For Tick Prevention
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is advising anyone who participates in outdoor activities to follow tick bite prevention precautions.
Ticks can carry many diseases which can cause illness, and even death, in both children and adults of all ages. Oklahoma continues to rank among those states with the highest rate of three types of tick-borne illness in the U.S. each year. These diseases include Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and tularemia. Oklahomans are at highest risk of tick-borne illness from May to August, when ticks are most active.
Since 2012, there have been about 2,000 cases of RMSF, ehrlichiosis, and tularemia among residents. Eleven percent of cases were hospitalized due to their illness. It is important to recognize the early symptoms and seek care, as these diseases can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated early. In the past five years, four Oklahomans, two adults and two children, died due to tick-borne diseases.
The symptoms of a tick-borne illness may include fever, chills, muscle aches, vomiting and fatigue. Other symptoms may include a skin rash or painful swelling of lymph nodes near the bite. Symptoms of illness typically occur 3-14 days following a tick bite. Most tick-borne diseases can be treated successfully with early diagnosis and appropriate antibiotics, so it is important to seek medical attention if a fever and other signs of illness are noticed within 14 days of a bite or being in an area where ticks are lurking.
The OSDH advises those who participate outdoor activities to prevent tick bites by following the tips:
- Wear light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to see.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants tucked into socks to prevent ticks from attaching.
- Wear closed-toe shoes, not sandals.
- Hikers and bikers should stay in the center of trails to avoid grass and brush.
- Check for ticks at least once per day, particularly along waistbands, the hairline and back of the neck, in the armpits and in the groin area.
- Remove attached ticks as soon as possible using tweezers or fingers covered with a tissue.
- Use an insect repellent containing 20 percent or more DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin for protection which lasts several hours.
- Use products containing 0.5 percent permethrin only on clothing and gear, such as boots, pants and tents. Permethrin should not be used on the body.
Check with a veterinarian about tick control for pets. Dogs and cats can get tickborne illnesses too, and they are a vehicle for bringing ticks into a home if not on a tick-preventive regimen.
