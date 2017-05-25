Posted: May 25, 2017 3:33 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 3:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City Planning Commission held their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Among action items, the commission held a public hearing to consider on an application from Green Country Dental Arts to increase square footage on a sign on Washington boulevard. The commission also held a public hearing for rezoning a single family residential zone to an office zone for Dr. Emily Bussey. Both of those considerations were approved.



The commission approved all other action items.