Posted: May 26, 2017 9:48 AMUpdated: May 26, 2017 9:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nine area high school seniors will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program. The competitive program awards outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries.

Honorees include Bartlesville High School seniors Samantha Coats, the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Michell Coats, Kaitlyn Cole, the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Darren Cole; Alexis Jergenson, the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Beau Nelson; Ashley Raatz, the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Steve Raatz; and Henry and Jack Williams, the sons of Phillips 66 employee John Williams. Also honored were Katelynn Morgan, the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Penny Morgan, a senior at Oologah-Talala High School; Nathan Schaffner, the son of Phillips 66 employee Michelle Schaffner, of Collinsville High School; and Kaleigh Townley, the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Janet Townley, of Barnsdall High School.

Phillips 66 vice president of Technology, Merl Lindstrom says the scholarship program reflects the company’s commitment to the communities where we employees live and operate, and builds on the corporate vision of improving lives.