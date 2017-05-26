Posted: May 26, 2017 9:15 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 9:15 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nearly 400 high school seniors crossed the stage and became Bartlesville High School graduates Friday night. Student Body President, Noah Eiden marked the occasion by reviewing some of the events leading up to the ceremony. He also continued a tradition started by the Class of 2016 -- that of taking a group selfie from the stage. Class President, Shay Stayton congratulated the class and told them the difference between being a nobody and a somebody.



After the graduates celebrated on the field they were greeted by family and friends before heading to the Washington Park Mall for free Project Graduation event provided for them before moving forward to earn a degree, train for the workforce, or enter the military.