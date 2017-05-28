Posted: May 28, 2017 3:30 PMUpdated: May 28, 2017 3:30 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police have released the names of the individuals involved in a domestic violence murder and resulting suicide. Police Captain Jay Hastings tells the media that 44 year-old James Delbert Tygart and his wife, Janie Marie Tygart, were arguing and Tygart shot his wife. A teenage boy was reportedly inside the home when he heard gunshots and discovered his mother and stepfather were dead.



Hastings told the News on 6 that a lot of times people just look at it as a homicide, but it's the worst part of domestic violence. Hastings says it appears that Janie Tygart was in the process of leaving the home when the incident occurred. The 15 year-old called police to the home in the 1400 block of Southwest Maple around 2:15 Saturday afternoon.

According to Hastings, there was a history of domestic violence at the residence. Officers had been called out to the home in the past, and James Tygart was arrested last December for domestic assault.

The OSBI is assisting Bartlesville detectives.

Bartlesville police interviewed the teen before releasing the boy family members. Hastings calls the shooting a terrible thing for a 15-year-old to witness.

