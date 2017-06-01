Posted: Jun 01, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 3:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that Assistant Attorney General Joy Mohorovicic will lead the new Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Division.



The Criminal Justice Division will oversee the state’s multi-county grand jury, the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Workers’ Compensation and Social Security Fraud Units.



Mohorovicic, of Tulsa, has been with the attorney general’s office since October. She currently manages the Tulsa office. Since being with the attorney general’s office, she has worked primarily on cases involving workers’ compensation and insurance fraud.



Beginning her career in 2002, Mohorovicic has served in both public and private legal practice. She is a former assistant district attorney in Tulsa County and also served as the managing attorney for the Wagoner County District Attorney. Throughout her career, she has been the lead prosecutor on hundreds of felony and misdemeanor cases.



Mohorovicic received a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa. She is a member of the Tulsa County and Oklahoma Bar Association.



