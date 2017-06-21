Posted: Jun 21, 2017 10:54 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Bancfirst of Bartlesville holds a fundraiser for a head coach and his family. Bancfirst vice president Angel Bradshaw says the year long fundraiser to help head baseball coach Spence Rigdon and his family is still happening. She adds that Rigdon does plenty for the boys he coaches and that this is the best way to give back to his dedication.

Rigdon was diagnosed with colon cancer almost a year ago and has gone through countless surgeries and chemotherapy. He went in for surgery Monday and was released at 1:15 that morning. All proceeds received by Bradshaw at Bancfirst will go directly to the Rigdon's to help with medical expenses.