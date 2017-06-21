Posted: Jun 21, 2017 2:05 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 2:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse today. Ali Caldwell is facing charges of unlawful entry and possession of methamphetamine.

According to affidavit, an officer found Caldwell in a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road facing the wrong way. The officer approached the vehicle and witnessed Caldwell put something in the purse of a female who was with her. After searching the purse the officer discovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside a sunglasses case.

Caldwell’s next court date is scheduled for July 7 with bond set at $2,000.