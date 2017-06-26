Posted: Jun 26, 2017 3:24 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2017 3:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Sunday afternoon collision a tenth of a mile east of Osage County Road 3505 about 7 and a half miles west of Bartlesville that killed a Ponca City woman. According to the accident report 34 year-old Holly Redmond of Ponca City was eastbound on U. S. 60 when her Dodge Caravan went off the road on the right. She overcorrected to the left and her vehicle crossed the center line. She went off the road on the left, overcorrected again and caused the vehicle to go into a broad slide and roll several times. The vehicle landed on its wheels in the south ditch of the roadway. Redmond was thrown from the vehicle and landed about 45 feet north and 35 feet west of where the Caravan stopped.

Redmond died at the scene as a result of a head injury. Air Med flew Redmond's passenger, 36 year-old Kyle Lindsey, also of Ponca City, to St. Francis Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries. Redmond was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

