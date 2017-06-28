Posted: Jun 28, 2017 11:43 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2017 11:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The top-seed in the Bartlesville Area Amateur Baseball 2017 Post-Season Tournament was eliminated from contention for the championship last night. It was the three-seed Oilfield Pipeline and Supply that beat the one-seed Safari Smiles 21-8 in the loser’s bracket. Remax is now in the loser’s bracket too because they lost their game 3-2 late to United Linen last night.

Game one of the night, which was game three of the BAAB tournament got started around 6 PM yesterday evening. Oilfield jumped to a quick 5-0 lead thanks to a couple walks that were punched in by a three-RBI triple from Charlie Gilligan in the first-inning. Safari Smiles would tack on a run in the first of their own after pitcher Aden Parrish for Oilfield hit a batter with the bases loaded.

That would prove to be minimal in damage compared to what Oilfield would do in the next inning where they would score nine runs with help from an Aden Parrish two-RBI double, walks, and a few wild pitches giving them a 14-1 lead. Eight walks in the bottom of the second with a single would score five runs for Safari Smiles, but Parrish would get another two-RBI double in the third to increase Oilfield’s lead to 16-6.

Gilligan for Oilfield would start the top of the fourth with a triple, followed by a Sam Schuette RBI single, an RBI single from Ben Bush, and a two-RBI single from Jacob Rose to put Safari Smiles away, giving Oilfield the 21-8 victory over Safari Smiles. Oilfield in their loss to United Linen on Monday only scored three runs as they lost 13-3. Teams in the BAAB tournament are now 1-3 when leading first.

Remax started their game with a 2-0 lead early against the two-seed United Linen. A two-RBI double came from Corbin Wright who batted for Remax in the clean-up spot which scored Corbin Buford and Cameron Canady in the first inning, but that would be the only runs scored for Remax for the rest of the game.

That was because Ridic Martin for United Linen pitched a solid six innings of baseball, tallying 14 strikeouts. Jacob Hall helped Martin plenty too with his defensive effort at short stop. Hall also had a good outing at the bat in day two of BAAB action, getting a double in the first which resulted in him rounding the bases with a couple steals, before a pitch got away from catcher Andrew Patterson for Remax which scored Hall. Hall got a hit, this time a single, in the bottom of the fourth and later scored the run after an RBI double from Curtis Fodor, tying the game at 2-2.

United Linen’s Wyatt Davis would be the hero for his team, however, as he hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth with two outs and Bobby Glenn waiting eagerly on third for someone to drive him home. Despite the good, combined pitching efforts from Corbin Buford and Andrew Patterson for Remax, United Linen would retire Remax’s effort in the top of the seventh as Jacob Hall came in to pitch relief for Martin, striking all three batters out to end the game to give his team the 3-2 win and him the save.

The loser’s bracket game between Oilfield and Remax will be played at 6 PM on Thursday. The winner between those two teams will face United Linen Thursday at 8PM. If United Linen wins they will be crowned BAAB champions. However, if United Linen loses Thursday, a final game will be played on Friday at 6 PM to determine the true champion. No games will be played today.