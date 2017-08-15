News


Driver Dumps Bales, Starts Barnsdall Fire

Charlie Taraboletti
A man dumped burning hay bales on the side of the road near Barnsdall Monday evening to keep his trailer from catching on fire. 
 
The News on 6 quotes a Barnsdall Fire Department spokesman as saying the driver was hauling 14 bales when the hay somehow caught fire. He stopped and dumped the bales off the trailer starting a small grass fire.  
 
Firefighters arrived a short time later and put out the fire.
 
They say no one was injured. The trailer was not damaged.
 
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NEWS ON 6 -- KOTV
 

