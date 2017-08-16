Posted: Aug 16, 2017 3:32 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2017 3:32 PM

Max Gross

Continuing our look at teams around the Northeast Oklahoma listening area. Second year head coach Stephen Mitchell and his Caney Valley Trojans have big plans for the 2017 season. The Trojans had a respectable season a year going 4-6 behind fourth year starting quarterback Hunter Hines. Hines’ production will be greatly missed but Mitchell has an heir apparent pegged.

The Trojans ended the 2016 season with two victories over Chelsea and Kansas, but fell short of the playoffs. Caney Valley is looking to build off that momentum to make their first playoff appearance since 2012.

The Trojans are one the few area teams that do not play a zero week game. They will get under way on September 1 with a home contest against Barnsdall.

You can hear more from coach Mitchell and all the local football teams on Saturday morning’s football preview show. KWON’s Coach’s Breakfast Broadcast will air 7:00 a.m. on AM 1400 and FM 93.3.