Posted: Aug 22, 2017 4:28 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2017 7:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin announced that eligible Tulsa County homeowners and business owners may now receive disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of the tornadoes and other severe weather that began in early August.



Under SBA rules, the contiguous counties of Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington are also eligible for assistance.



The designation provides SBA low-interest disaster loans for eligible homeowners and business owners in Tulsa County to replace any property damaged by the storm that was not covered by insurance or other assistance programs. The loan program is also available to assist businesses that sustained economic injury due to the storm.