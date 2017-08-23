Posted: Aug 23, 2017 12:35 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2017 12:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

Pawhuska Public Schools has announced that they will remain closed Wednesday through Friday.



The Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 is currently monitoring the building and surrounding area to assist the State Fire Marshal to determine when a possible school start date may be considered. Air monitoring levels continue to be below EPA screening levels for hazardous chemicals.



In one of the first steps of action, a gas well that is located on the softball athletic field is being plugged by the authority and jurisdiction of the Osage Minerals Council, with financial assistance from the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management. A ventilation system has been designed for installation at Pawhuska High School.