Posted: Sep 06, 2017 3:00 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2017 3:00 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nate Williams will receive a 100 dollar prize from the Washington County Master Gardeners for his entry in The Great Pumpkin Contest at this year’s Washington County Free Fair. Williams turned in a 634-pound pumpkin Tuesday afternoon.

The winning pumpkin experienced a growth spurt recently. He told fair officials that it gained 34 pounds a day the last time he measured it’s rate of growth.

Even though Williams has the winning pumpkin he also has reason to be disappointed. He had another, even larger pumpkin but it died about 3 weeks ago during the period when we experienced a large amount of rainfall.

The pumpkin falls short of the state record which was set at the Washington County Free Fair five years ago. That one tipped the scales at more than 800 pounds.

You can see the pumpkin at the Washington County Free Fair. It opens at 9 Wednesday morning and runs through Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.