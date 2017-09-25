Posted: Sep 25, 2017 10:43 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 10:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners had to invalidate the sale of the Kennedy Building Monday morning. There were reportedly issues with the title and the county failed to declare the property as surplus prior to trying to sell the building at public auction last month.

County Commissioners didn't say much more on the topic during their Monday morning meeting.