Osage County
Posted: Sep 25, 2017 10:43 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 10:43 AM
Osage County Invalidates Kennedy Building Sale
Charlie Taraboletti
The Osage County Board of Commissioners had to invalidate the sale of the Kennedy Building Monday morning. There were reportedly issues with the title and the county failed to declare the property as surplus prior to trying to sell the building at public auction last month.
County Commissioners didn't say much more on the topic during their Monday morning meeting.
