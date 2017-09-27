Posted: Sep 27, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2017 3:23 PM

Several tax increment districts were discussed at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Bartlesville City Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

The first item to be discussed was a resolution to approve an amendment to TIF No. 9 with regards to the Bison Trail Apartments. This resolution extends the term of this increment district through December 31, 2027. Phase one of the apartments is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The Commission also approved a resolution to terminate TIF district No. 7, which was created in 2009, but never developed.

The final increment district discussed was TIF No. 12, which is financing the Hillcrest Village Retirement community. This is increment district is essentially a replacement for TIF No. 7.

Representatives from Brookdale Senior Living and Green Country Retirement Village spoke in opposition of the Hillcrest Village project. The main argument against the project was the lack of a client base beyond the Bartlesville area.

Ultimately, the commission decided to table the resolution until more information becomes available.