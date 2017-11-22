Posted: Nov 22, 2017 4:40 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2017 4:40 PM

Ben Nicholas

A blizzard is forecast-ed to strike the City of Dewey on Saturday. The Dewey Blizzard will make it's first appearance in Lions park on November 25 from 1-to-6. The event is free, and will feature area merchants for shopping as well as food. According to Matt Tranquil and Gazella “Giz” Robison, about 40,000 pounds of snow will also be brought in.



Santa Claus will be present at the Dewey Blizzard to take pictures with children, and to light the Dewey Christmas tree which has been decorated by Dewey Elementary School students. A petting zoo, inflatables, and other games will be available for enjoyment as well.



Merchants will be open along Don Tyler in Dewey for the event, and some will have “Blizzard Specials” throughout the day.