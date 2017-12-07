Posted: Dec 07, 2017 4:15 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2017 4:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

There will be no contested elections for seats on school boards in Washington County. At the end of the 3-day filing period incumbent Bartlesville school board members Scott Bilger and Kevin Sitton, incumbent Caney Valley school board member Jeanie Kay Huffaker, incumbent Copan board member Julie Jennings, and incumbent Dewey board member Ryan Higbee were the only ones to file for their respective seats on school boards. David Cleveland filed for the unexpired 3-year term of office number 1 on the Dewey school board without opposition. The scheduled February 13th election will not need to be held.