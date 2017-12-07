Posted: Dec 07, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2017 1:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

Judges sentenced 47-year-old Russell Martin Mounger, 47, of Mannford to 70 months in prison for Possession of Child Pornography. Mounger must also pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim, and a special monetary assessment totaling $5,100. After release from prison, Mounger will be required to register as a sex offender and must serve 7 years on supervised release.

On February 13, the Manford PD executed a search warrant of Mounger’s home. During the search warrant officers found several explicit videos and still images depicting children under the age of 12 involved in sexually explicit conduct.

Mannford Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the matter. First Assistant United States Attorney Clinton J. Johnson and Assistant United States Attorney Shannon Cozzoni prosecuted the case.