Posted: Dec 07, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2017 3:50 PM

Max Gross

A report of man breaking into a residence and stealing rings led to the arrest of a Nowata man. Stephen Pannell stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of larceny and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, a couple returned to their residence to find Pannell asleep in a bedroom. The couple found a backpack that belonged to Pannell that had multiple items of jewelry that were taken from the residence.

The couple said a total of 14 rings were missing with values combined to more than $10,000. They said that they intended to let Pannell stay at their residence in exchange for handy work but had not offered that at the time of the incident.

An officer made contact with Pannell who stated he didn’t know where he was or how he got in the house. Pannell was searched and the officer recovered 2.7 grams of methamphetamine wrapped in duct tape on his person. Pannell later admitted to attempting to sell the rings at a local jewelry store.

Pannell is due back in court on January 3. No bond was set at this time.