An accident occurred in Osage County yesterday that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

A Dodge Dart was driving East on State Highway 11 when it crossed the center-line, hitting a 1995 GMC 2500 Truck head-on. The driver of the car, Susan K, Raynor, was pinned in the vehicle for about 2 hours before she could be freed, and died on the scene due to injuries. The truck driver was freed after 2 hours as well, and she was transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with internal trunk and leg injuries.