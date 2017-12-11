Posted: Dec 11, 2017 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 10:37 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Nowata County Sheriff Sandy Hadley at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Hadley announced her retirement will be effective on February 1. The Commissioners say they felt blindsided by Hadley announcing her retirement. Hadley was named interim sheriff back in April after the resignation of former sheriff Rick Miller.

District 1 commissioner Curtis Barnes addresses the situation.

As of right now there is a lot of uncertainty as to how the post will be manned until the next scheduled election in the fall of 2018. David Virden is the current undersheriff in Nowata County.

Lisa Robertson of the Courtside Benefits Group gave a presentation of some potential insurance options for the county. No action was taken on that item.

During the announcements portion of the meeting Doug Sonenberg wanted to remind everyone that the Delaware Christmas Parade will be held on December 16.

All Nowata County offices will close for Christmas on December 21 and will re-open on December 27.

A copy of Sheriff Hadley's resignation letter is avaivable here.