Posted: Dec 11, 2017 12:59 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 3:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

Ascension Health and Providence St. Joseph Health have been reported to be in talks about merging. The two Catholic non-profits would create the largest U.S. hospital chain according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ascension Health, who owns Jane Phillips Medical Center, did not respond to a request for comment.

The two have reportedly been in talks about a deal, but have not reached an agreement.