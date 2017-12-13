Posted: Dec 13, 2017 8:16 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 8:16 AM

Bill Lynch

The Osage Nation has gone forward with the submission of the Air Space Corridor request for UAS or Unmanned Aerial Systems operations for the former Tulsa Air Park. The Air park, along with the surrounding land and ranch, was purchased by the Osage Nation when planning for the Tulsa Osage Casino was in development and has for the most part been sparsely utilized, but the Nation would like to see this change.

The Osage Nation approached Osage County regarding their gaining their support for the endeavor, however the County remains hesitant to back the Air Corridor request without seeing more information including a business plan. However, the project has already gained support for Tulsa County, the City of Tulsa, and the City of Hominy. Hominy was quick to support the Nation especially if the project includes the utilization of their airport for UAS operations.

The Nation has also gained support from Oklahoma State University regarding the project. Oklahoma State is the first four year university in the United States to offer a Graduate program with both Masters and Ph.D degrees in Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering. OSU also ranks 6th in the nation for UAS research.

The Osage Nations submission of the Air Corridor request does not come without criticism. Questions arose regarding the privacy of Osage County residents, and the possibility of future land development along the air corridor. The questions could not be immediately answered.