Posted: Dec 13, 2017 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 1:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Education Promise is a non-profit corporation managed by 11 leaders and chaired by Martin Garber. The Bartlesville Education Promise was created to guide the community towards improving education for all students in all schools. On Monday evening, at the Bartlesville Board of Education Meeting, Garber presented how the BEP is helping students succeed.

Garber explained that the BEP's focus right now is on third grade reading, providing after school professional tutoring by Bartlesville public school teachers, providing transitions to summer camps, and making summer months productive for Bartlesville students.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley explained Garber's presentation.

Garber presented several statistics, including and most notably, that there has been a 55% reduction in the number of 3rd grade students that failed to be promoted to the 4th grade due to not passing the state mandated readiness tests or qualified for an exemption. Garber also announced that of the 22 “at risk” students that attended the BHS Transition Courses, 21 were promoted to the 10th grade.

