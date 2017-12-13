Posted: Dec 13, 2017 4:55 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 4:55 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Wesleyan Wrestling program is looking for a new coach. The program which just started this year will be looking for its second coach in the middle of its inaugural season.

According to athletic director Mark Molder, former head coach Colby Robinson is ‘pursuing other opportunities’.

The search for a new coach is ongoing and it will need to happen quickly as the team is competing in the Oklahoma City University duals on December 17.