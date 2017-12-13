Posted: Dec 13, 2017 5:24 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 5:26 PM

Wednesday in a Special Meeting the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority received a presentation by Dana Thrash from the Bartlesville Community Foundation regarding grant funding for the “Light Up The 'Ville” program. Thrash explained that “Light Up The 'Ville” is a cooperative effort between Bartlesville Downtown Businesses to install LED light strips on the facade of 28 building along Frank Phillips Blvd. The Community Foundation has already raised nearly $80,000 towards the $112,610 project. The Foundation submitted the Facade Grant Request to the BRTA for up to $30,000 to meet their goal and start the project.

Thrash explained that the concept behind the project was to make Downtown Bartlesville a destination with the Multi-Color Animated Lights.

While the BRTA council members all agreed that the project would create draw, they were also concerned of what would happen if the properties listed exchanged hands. Council members David Nelson and Max Lutke addressed the concerns and Lutke made a motion with the stipulation that the grant funding could not be paid out unless the participating building owners added a deed restriction where as if the property changed hands under any circumstance the agreement with the Community Foundation would stand and the lights could be maintained. The motion was seconded by Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland however the motion failed to pass.

A second motion was made to accept the application as submitted without stipulation, a motion which passed. The BRTA agreed to provide up to $30,000 for the purpose of installing Multi-Color LED Lights along Frank Phillips Blvd.