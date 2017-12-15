Posted: Dec 15, 2017 1:30 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 1:30 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville officially opened the new C.J. "Pete" Silas Boys and Girls Club Friday morning.

2017 Oklahoma Youth of the Year, Kismet Okyere of Bartlesville told the community assembled to mark the opening how 2017 Oklahoma Youth of the Year, Kismet Okyere of Bartlesville told the community assembled to mark the opening how the local club has affected her life.

Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Jason Barta announced the results of a university study which shows the return on a donor's investment in the Boys and Girls Club.

The newly chartered club is named after Bartlesville's Pete Silas. Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Jim Clark spoke of the importance of Pete Silas

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb took his example of dividends paid in the lives of young people from the film, The Field of Dreams

The new facility is/was open from 4 to 6 Friday afternoon for you to visit. The old building will be demolished next week and club members will return to the new building January 3rd after Christmas Vacation.