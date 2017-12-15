Posted: Dec 15, 2017 3:44 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 4:17 PM

A police stop in Dewey led to the arrest of a Bartlesville woman. Meshall Uriarte stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, Uriarte caught an officer’s attention by running in front a moving vehicle. She claimed the vehicle was going to pick her up, but it drove by her. Uriarte was holding two bags on her person and she claimed to have nothing illegal in them and let the officer search the bags.

Uriarte then informed the officer of a syringe in one of the bags that was from methamphetamine she used earlier in the day. The officer then found a scale with marijuana residue on it and a Xanax pill in the bag. A further search produced an Oklahoma ID with a different name on it as well as a Michael Kors watch.

The officer typed the name into his computer system and found out this individual had recently filed a robbery report. He contacted the individual who correctly identified the serial number on the watch.

Uriarte is scheduled to appear in court next on January 5. Her bond was set $2,000.