Posted: Jan 08, 2018 4:56 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2018 4:56 PM

Max Gross

A case of excessive speeding led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Shane Leu stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and aluding a police officer.

According to an affidavit, an officer had clocked Leu's Dodge Durango traveling at 72 miles per hour in zone with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour. The officer got behind the vehicle and turned on his emergency lights. However, the vehicle conitnued to travel above the speed limit heading north on Highway 75.

The pursuit continued for nearly 10 miles before Leu finally pulled his vehicle over. At this time the officer had Leu lay on the roadway and he was palced in handcuffs.

A second officer arrived on the scene to help conduct a search of the vehicle. The officers recovered multiple unlabeled prescription pill bottles. Leu claimed they were his wife's and he had taken them for the pharmacy he works at in Catoosa.

Leu's next scheduled court appearance is on February 16. His bond was set at $15,000.