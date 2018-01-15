Posted: Jan 15, 2018 9:37 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2018 9:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Red Cross needs your blood. Winter weather has an impact on blood donations every year. Communications Manager for the Northeast Oklahoma Red Cross Jan Hale says 150 blood drives have been forced to cancel this winter and more are likely on the way. Hale says add in hectic schedules, the flu, and other things and that's a problem.

Hale says even short, temporary disruptions to blood and platelet donations diminish the available blood supply at area hospitals. All blood types are needed but Hale says the Red Cross needs type O-Negative, B-Negative, and Type AB.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. While there are people who donate regularly, Hale says the Red Cross needs first-time donors.

Bloodmobiles are scheduled for Wednesday at Jane Phillips Medical Center, Friday at Patriot GMC Hyundai, Saturday at Tallgrass Estates, and next Monday at the Red Cross Office at 601 South Jennings in Bartlesville. Make an appointment to donate through the Red Cross website or smart phone app or call 800-RED-CROSS.