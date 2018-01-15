Posted: Jan 15, 2018 1:04 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2018 1:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

Logan Cochran's special day on Saturday was a raring success.

Logan's Walmart Heart Day, set on January 13, involved several Walmart semi-truck drivers transporting him by escort of the Washington County Sheriff's Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Dewey and Bartlesville Police Departments.

Logan was named a Private Fleet Driver, received several toys, and was presented a $2,000 check. In a Facebook post on “A New Heart For Logan,” his mother, Ashley, says “Thank you Walmart Heart for honoring our amazing Warrior! We are truly blessed to have such amazing friends family in a community that comes together when one of it's own is in need! May God richly bless you all for your kindness and support!!”

"A New Heart For Logan" can be found here

Thanks to Dave Crawford for taking and sharing these photos.