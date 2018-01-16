Posted: Jan 16, 2018 11:24 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2018 11:25 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The commissioners discussed and approved a resolution to accept applications for a new sheriff. Those applications will be accepted until January 26 and the top applicants will be interviewed on January 29.

Chairman Doug Sonenberg explains the situation.

The Commissioners hope to have a decision made by February 5. This will leave just a slight gap after current Sheriff Sandy Hadley’s retirement becomes effective on February 1.

Police Chief Mike McElhaney addressed the board concerning a new idea for county dispatching. Chief McElhaney suggested that all the emergency service entities combined to use one dispatch service for the whole county.

This idea was presented in an effort to save money for both the sheriff’s office and the county.Chief McElhaney asked that the commissioners put this idea in front of the interviewees for the sheriff position.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet next on January 22.