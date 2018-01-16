Posted: Jan 16, 2018 5:23 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2018 5:23 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was in the Washington County Correctional Facility on two drug related charges. Michael Lewis was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, an officer noticed a truck pulling a trailer swerve over into the oncoming lane and swerve back. The officer stopped the truck and detained Lewis due to him reaching around in the truck. The officer then searched Lewis and found a glass smoking pipe and a syringe with an orange cap.

As the officer placed Lewis under arrest, he noticed a black coat laying in the back of the truck. When it was picked up, a silver spoon with a red handle fell out. The spoon had a white cotton ball and white residue on the spoon. A field test tested positive for meth.

Michael Lewis' next court date is set for January 29th. Bond was set at $1,000.