According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, at approximately 9:30 PM on Wednesday evening there was an officer involved shooting in the 1600 block of S. Maple in Bartlesville.

Police officers were in the middle of executing a search warrant when Hastings says gunfire broke out.

Police returned fire, and a female suspect who was at the home was injured. Two Bartlesville Police Department officers had minor injuries, as well. One police officer, and the woman, were sent by ambulance for treatment at the Jane Phillips Medical Center.

The officers have non-life threatening injuries. The woman is listed in critical condition, according to a release from the BPD.

The female was the mother of a man who was also being detained at the home during the execution of the search warrant, which was for a drug-related search. Hastings says the Bartlesville drug officers had to have probable cause to obtain the search warrant.

Since the Bartlesville Police Department was involved the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to conduct a full investigation of the shooting.

The full press conference with Capt. Hastings can be found here.